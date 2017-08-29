The One Accessory That Gives Stars Like Teyana Taylor Instant Confidence

Brandi Fowler
Aug 29, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Teyana Taylor may have a thriving career, but that won't stop her from putting family first.

Kanye West's chiseled protege, who hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday with her husband Iman Shumpert and their 1-year-old daughter Iman in tow, told InStyle the one accessory that gives her the most confidence is her wedding ring.

"It gives me the most confidence boost, because even when I'm feeling down, I look down at my ring like my husband thinks I'm the most beautiful girl in the world," Taylor said. "We have a whole family. It's a lot to become a union, so for us to have that trust in one another, to say our vows, it's everything. It's like yeah, I'm a married woman. Yeah, that's me. No matter what, good bad, or indifferent."

As we asked more stars about their best confidence-boosting accessory, Remy Ma echoed Taylor's sentiments, saying that is her wedding ring too. "I don't ever take it off, no matter what my style is," she told us. "I make sure I work in my wedding ring. It makes me feel secure and safe. It's a real love thing."

Meanwhile, Mena Suvari, G-Eazy, and other stars told us about the accessories that help feel next level, with the rapper telling us it is his Rolex, and Suvari adding that anything by Céline makes her swoon.

"I'm obsessed with Céline," Suvari told us with a smile in her white mirrored Temperley dress. "I would say a handbag, because we've seen this progression of where it's become a statement piece. Sort of like your license, your identification in a way, right?"

Take a peek at more celeb accessory confidence boosters in our video rundown at top.

What's one accessory that gives you instant confidence? I would say good skin. I really would say that. I know that sounds so corny, but it's my favorite accessory. It shows no matter where I goes, and it glows. [SOUND] [MUSIC] I don't really wear many accessories, so I'd have to say a tie. I'd say a good hand bag. My bag, girl got to have the right bag. It's a statement piece. It's like your license of your identification in a way right? I would have to say my wedding ring. My wedding ring. Even when I'm feeling down, I look down at my ring lile my husband thinks that I'm the most beautiful girl in the world. Yeah, I don't ever take it off, no matter what my style is. I make sure that I can work in my wedding ring. It makes me feel secure and safe. That's probably the most- I'm like, I'm a married woman. Yeah, that's me. Your shoes, have a nice pair of heels. Good pair of shoes, darling. It's all about a good show. [LAUGH] If I didn't have that height, I would feel kinda, you know? A Rolex. Rolex is like a thing. Just jewelery in general. I feel like no matter what outfit you're wearing, it really dresses it up. Even if I'm like wearing a T-shirt and jeans, I feel like I look way more dressed up if I'm wearing a lot of jewelery, so. I know I came out with a lip gloss, but in these days, I'm gonna say a nice lip stain or lipstick and mascara.

