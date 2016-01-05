Taylor Swift's Acoustic Performance of "Wildest Dreams" Will Blow Your Mind

Leave it to Taylor Swift to gives us major chills. Back in September, the superstar celebrated her record-breaking exhibit for attendance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles with an intimate performance of her hit song "Wildest Dreams," and the clip has finally been released. For the mesmerizing rendition, Swift is accompanied by only a guitar and really shows off her pipes, belting out the lyrics to the tune in front of a small crowd as she strums the notes. One thing's certain: we're majorly impressed.

Watch Swift's moving performance by clicking on the video above, and prepare yourself to be blown away.