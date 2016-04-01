Taylor Swift Can Rap—Watch Her New Apple Music Ad

Country, pop, and now hip-hop? Taylor Swift’s latest music venture is a foray into rap music, but it’s not for a new album—it’s an Apple Music ad. In the new video, “Taylor vs. Treadmill,” the singer shows off her hidden talent: the ability to bust a rhyme.

“Man I hate cardio,” she says as she puts in her headphones, searching for the perfect tune. The Grammy winner settles on Drake and Future’s song, “Jumpman,” and turns up the pace on her treadmill.

“Them boys up to something they just not just bluffing,” she raps, getting increasingly into her dance moves. “I hit the Ginobili with my left hand up like woo,” she sings, slipping off the treadmill and face-planting on the floor in what is every runner and Swiftie’s worst nightmare. “Distractingly good,” the ad reads.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Her Brother Austin Celebrate Easter by Battling with Their Eggs

The campaign comes just a year after the singer convinced Apple Music to pay artists during their three-month trial period after penning an inspiring open letter.

Watch the full video above and try not to have a coronary as pop music’s sweetheart busts a rhyme—and takes a spill.