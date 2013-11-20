Taye Diggs Shares His Favorite Looks on a Woman and His Surprising Guilty Pleasure

Taye Diggs is disarming. In the December issue of InStyle, writer Mary H.K. Choi declares him so, and offers proof in her "Man of Style" profile of the 42-year-old actor, dancer, philanthropist, children's book author, husband, and father. "Wow, that nail color is awesome," he said upon meeting her. "It shows you have good attention to detail." (Choi was wearing Illamasqua's Grab, a grape magenta polish, FYI.) If you've seen Diggs in movies like How Stella Got Her Grove Back or The Best Man (a role he revisits in The Best Man Holiday, in theaters now) or in TV shows like Ally McBeal and Private Practice, you know how easily Diggs can fell a woman with a single smile. And that, dear readers, is no act. As proof, we submit this candid behind-the-scenes video from our photo shoot with the star, where he dishes on his style advice for men, his favorite looks on a woman, and his surprising guilty pleasure. Watch and get ready to swoon.

