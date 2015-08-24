Tatiana Maslany: Why Orphan Black Is Like "Shooting a Thousand Different Little Movies"

For the past two years, Tatiana Maslany has been ignored by the Emmys despite her mind-boggling performance as multiple clone characters on the sci-fi series Orphan Black. Devoted fans of the show have been quite vocal about the snub—but third time’s a charm and this year she finally earned her first nomination.

“I didn’t know about you before this,” Jimmy Fallon confessed on The Tonight Show Friday. “I found out on Twitter when you were not nominated for an Emmy ... it was a big thing.”

Maslany admitted that the former spurns made for the best publicity that the show had ever received. “Now we’re screwed,” she joked about her nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama category.

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Fashion Moments from Orphan Black Season 3

She’s facing some tough competition, up against the likes of Taraji P. Henson as Empire’s Cookie Lyon and Claire Danes as Homeland’s Carrie Mathison. But Fallon poked fun at her category and displayed a card showing all of those other actresses and their character names, and then Maslany’s, which read: “Tatiana Maslany as Alison / Cosima / Helena / Rachel / Krystal / Sarah.”

“You’re your own category," he kidded. “I want you to lose to yourself.”

As for what it’s like for Maslany to switch back and forth between all of her different roles, the actress said it’s what she loves most about the job. “It sort of feels so stimulating to switch halfway through the day into a totally different life,” she said. “Costume, hair, and make up—it all changes. I get to explore a different energy and a different kind of storyline and it just feels like we’re shooting a thousand different movies a day.” Best of luck at next month's Emmys, Maslany! Click the video above to watch Maslany explain it all.

PHOTOS: See the Orphan Black Season 3 Premiere Lookbook