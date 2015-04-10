Taraji P. Henson Says Empire’s Cookie Has Taken Over Her Life

Taraji P. Henson has a secret to working around the censors on her smash hit TV series, Empire. “I can't believe you don't curse on the show,” host Seth Meyers told the actress during her Late Night appearance on Thursday. “Because I feel like I've heard you curse, even though you haven't.”

“I say it with my eyes,” said Henson, proving it with a series of intense looks to the audience. “I learned that from Bette Davis! She’s the best of them!” Meyers agreed: "There are so many mother-effers with those eyes.”

The actress went on to describe how her Empire character, Cookie Lyon, has crept into her real life. “I hate that bitch, she’s stolen my identity!" Henson said, jokingly. "No one ever calls me by my name anymore. They call me Cookie!”

There is one major advantage to that case of mistaken identity: Henson never has any problems getting a table at a booked-solid restaurant. “[I’ve been told] 'You’re going to have to wait an hour and a half,'” she said. “And then they look up and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, we’ll be right back!’” We're sure her Bette Davis eyes could help too! Watch her show them off by clicking on the image at top.

