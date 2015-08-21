Taraji P. Henson Brings Out Mary J. Blige for an Epic Lip Sync Battle Finale

Lip Sync Battle has had a great first season but, unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The show went out on an awesome note (literally) with Empire co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard going head to head in its season finale.

Host LL Cool J and color commentator​ Chrissy Teigen reminisced about the best moments of the season and then launched into Henson's performance. The actress came out strong with Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine," for which she donned a blonde wig and a black jumpsuit. The cherry on top? The real Blige came out and joined Henson midway through the song. Howard knew he would have to take it up a notch—and that he did with Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You." (His trembling and falling to the floor at the end really emphasized the emotion.) Watch their performances by clicking on the above video.

RELATED: Watch Anna Kendrick and John Krasinski's Full Lip Sync Battle

The two competitors then came together for performance—a first for the Spike TV series—of Three 6 Mafia's "Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the 2005 film Hustle & Flow, which starred both Howard and Henson:

After that it was back to business for Round 2. Although Henson seamlessly channeled Madonna for "Material Girl," Howard brought it home with "Brick House" by the Commodores. With a Rick James wig and sparkling jacket, Howard ended up taking the win. Watch their performances here:

We can't wait to see what Lip Sync Battle's Season 2 will bring!

RELATED: See Chris Rock and Marisa Tomei in the New Empire Season 2 Trailer