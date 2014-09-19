Take a Trip to the Set of Jennifer Aniston's Photo Shoot for Living Proof!

Work it, Jen! In the behind-the-scenes video above, Jennifer Aniston gave us a sneak peek into what it's like on the set of her latest campaign shoot for Living Proof, and we never knew we could have so much fun in just 57 seconds. With her hairstylist extraordinaire Chris McMillan at her side, the star showcases her flawless layers for the camera as McMillan adds spritzes of Living Proof's Instant Texture Mist ($26; sephora.com) and scrunches it in as needed.

"No time to take pictures, because he's constantly messing with the hair," Aniston jokes on camera. Perhaps we're biased as longtime fans of Aniston's hair and McMillan's handiwork, but we think this dynamic duo needs their own TV show! We can already see it: Jen and Chris travel the world and document their surely entertaining adventures, all while dishing out the best hair tips ever. Click play on the video above to go behind the scenes at Aniston's campaign shoot!

