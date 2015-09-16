Take a Peek inside Kylie Jenner's Impressive Glam Room 

Kylie Jenner recently moved into her 2.7 million dollar Calabasas, Calif., home and now she's ready to show off her impressive digs. The reality star shared a video tour of her new home on her just-launched website, and we have a clip with Jenner taking us inside her favorite space in the house—the glam room.

"I spend all of my time in here," she says in the short, and we can see why. The room is well-stocked with a pretty incredible array of makeup, as well as her wig collection. She also gives us an exclusive preview of the Kylie Lip Kit. Check it out above, and for the full video head to thekyliejenner.com and subscribe.

