Take a Peek Inside Khloé Kardashian's Immaculate Refrigerator (Complete With a Few Treats)

Just about everyone—us here at InStyle included—can't stop talking about how great Khloé Kardashian looks. The reality star has lost a whopping 35 pounds, which she has revealed is due in no small part to a diet makeover.

"I think most diets are torture, which is why I don’t believe in them. But, as is true with exercise, when you make a change and feel the benefits, you want to stick with it. And you know what else? If I want a piece of cake one night, I’ll have my piece of cake!" she says in her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked. Kardashian even opened up about what a typical day of eating is like for her (hint: it's very healthy). And now, the star is taking her new openness regarding her food habits to the next level with a brand new video tour of her extremely organized refrigerator.

"I've had some requests to do my refrigerator. Come on and join me," she says in the above video, opening her stainless steel fridge to reveal shelves and shelves of immaculate foods. "There is a method to the madness when it comes to placing everything in your refrigerator," she says, explaining that she puts all her beverages on the top shelf. So what else is in there? By the looks of it, three kinds of bread, two kinds of eggs, stacks and stacks of Tupperware filled with chopped fruits and veggies, condiments (lots of condiments), and—surprise—even some treats. In the video, we see she has some Pillsbury cookies and buscuits in there as well. Hey, it's all about balance.

Watch the full fridge take above, then head over to khloekardashian.com to learn more abou ther "Khlo-C-D" refrigerator organization habits.