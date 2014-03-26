Swoon! Ian Somerhalder's Azzaro Campaign Will Give Your Wednesday a Dose of Sex Appeal

As if we need a reason to stare deeply into Ian Somerhalder's baby blues, the actor is giving us one more with his seductive fragrance campaign for Azzaro. Starring alongside model Ana Beatriz Barros in a lavish Italian villa, the video mirrors the scent's sexier elements, all of which would be a match for Somerhalder's Vampire Diaries character, Damon Salvatore. "Coming from me, from playing this character for the last four years of my life—a 178-year-old vampire who literally lives to seduce women—now that I'm thinking about it, I wonder if Damon was wearing Azzaro," he says in a behind-the-scenes video.

We're pretty sure Somerhalder and his character Damon don't need any extra help in the art of seduction, but the scent's heady sandalwood, basil, and wood notes certainly don't hurt. Pick up the Azzaro Pour Homme fragrance for $58 at ulta.com, and check out Somerhalder's campaign video in full by clicking the "play" button above.

Shop editor-approved spring fragrances in our gallery.