The Surprising First Thing Michelle Obama Wants to Do After Leaving the White House

While being First Lady comes with a fair share of perks, there are a few simple pleasures Michelle Obama misses. And she revealed them when she stopped by The Late Show Monday.

When host Stephen Colbert asked about her upcoming plans, Obama said that she's looking forward to the freedom that comes with leaving the White House: "I want to do little things, like open a window."

That's right, it takes some major security clearance for the First Lady to get a little fresh air. "One day, as a treat, my lead agent let me have the windows open on the way to Camp David," she said. "And he was like, 'The window's open! Enjoy it!'" Obama also told the host she also wants to go to Target when her husband's term is over.

The First Lady—in a floral V-neck peplum top and black pants—stopped by to promote the #62MillionGirls campaign, part of her Let Girls Learn initiative, which she announced at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend in New York. The campaign is trying to raise awareness for the 62 million girls in the world who are not in school.

"We really want to have some movement on girls' education," she told Colbert. "This is the kind of work Barack and I want to do after we leave the White House." She encouraged everyone to share a selfie from their school days on social media with the hashtag and a caption about what they learned in school.

Colbert took to Twitter to share his own:

In school I learned to pretend I read Moby Dick. #62milliongirls don't have that chance. http://t.co/gsZTylh3ry pic.twitter.com/IcCOS1CDWY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 26, 2015

"Our goal is to make sure every girl on the planet gets the opportunity that our girls get," Obama said referring to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Watch her share her thoughts on post-White House life in the above video.