Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Perfectly Explains Why Her Character is a Feminist

It's a bird... It's a plane... Nope, it's actress Melissa Benoist, fresh off her Supergirl premiere, which aired on CBS Monday night. The show has been receiving generally positive reviews, namely being called a smart, feminist show. Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host pointed out to Benoist that being a national feminist, role model, not to mention such an iconic one, can be a lot of pressure. "You're Supergirl now. It's a lot of responsibility to take on one of these super American, super heroic characters," he said to her. She agreed it was overwhelming at first, but said the response has been so positive that she's gotten through it just fine.

Colbert even admitted to tearing up during the show. He asked her if she liked that the show had a feminist message: "Of course I do," she said enthusiastically. "And I think what's feminist about it is it's for everyone," she said as the audience applauded. "She has all the same powers he [her cousin Superman] does," she added.

The host then shared a picture from Benoist's Instagram of her in full Supergirl costume surrounded by a group of mini Super Girl Scouts from Oklahoma.

The Super Girl Scouts of Oklahoma dropped by National City today... #girlscouts A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Aug 20, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT

Colbert also said there has been some commotion over the fact that the show is called Supergirl instead of Superwoman, but that it was addressed smartly in the pilot by Calista Flockhart, who plays Supergirl's media mogul boss, Cat Grant. "What do you think is so bad about girl? I'm a girl and your boss, and powerful, and rich, and hot, and smart. So if you perceive Supergirl as anything less than excellent, isn't the real problem... you?" Sounds like girl is the word now!