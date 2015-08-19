Suicide Squad Trailer - Comic-Con First Look

Watch the trailer for Suicide Squad.

Show Transcript

I was checking some work, but I finally have them. The worst of the worst. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Where? Let's just say I put him in a hole and threw away the hole. [MUSIC] There's rumors [UNKNOWN] that some of them have abilities. Oh yeah. I've seen things. Maybe Superman was some kind of beacon for them to creep back from the shadows. We want to assemble a task force of the most dangerous people on the planet who we think can do some good. They're bad guys. Exactly. And if anything goes wrong we blame them. We have built in deniability. What makes you think you can control them? Because getting people to act against their own self interest is what I do for a living. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Are you the [MUSIC] All you need to know is you work for me. [MUSIC] So that's it, huh? We're the patsies. We're some kind of suicide squad. [MUSIC] Let's go save the world. [MUSIC] You're in so much trouble. [MUSIC] I hope you've got insurance. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Know what the say about the crazy ones? Huh? [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Oh, I'm not gonna kill ya. [MUSIC] I'm just gonna hurt ya. Really. Really Bad. [SOUND]

