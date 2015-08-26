SUFFRAGETTE - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Suffragette starring Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Meryl Streep.

Show Transcript

Women should not exorcise judgement in political affairs. If we allow women to vote, it will mean the loss of social structure. [UNKNOWN] Fight for women. For women. Votes for women. [MUSIC] Arms up. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] You work at the laundry? Part time from when I was seven. Full time from when When I was 12. We meet Mondays and Thursdays if you're interested. You [UNKNOWN]? I consider myself more of a soldier. Mrs. Pankhurst says its deeds, not words, that'll get us us the [UNKNOWN]. We've identified weaknesses in their ranks. We're hoping one of them will break. They're saying she's to speak. This is a deliberate Estimation, this has to stop. No! [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] For 50 years, we have labored peacefully to secure the vote for women. We've been ridiculed, [UNKNOWN] and ignored. [SOUND] Punish those responsible whatever way you can. No. Ma ma. All my life i've done what men told me. Well I can't live that anymore. I will fight for women in Britain. To rebellion! [MUSIC] We break windows, we burn things, cuz war is the only language men listen to. [MUSIC] There's nothing left but the [UNKNOWN] We're in every home. We're half the human race, you can't stop us all. [MUSIC] You might as well unit before this is over. [MUSIC] We will win. [MUSIC] I take my love, I take it down. I never thought I'd never give up the fight. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Women should not exorcise judgement in political affairs. If we allow women to vote, it will mean the loss of social structure. [UNKNOWN] Fight for women. For women. Votes for women. [MUSIC] Arms up. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] You work at the laundry? Part time from when I was seven. Full time from when When I was 12. We meet Mondays and Thursdays if you're interested. You [UNKNOWN]? I consider myself more of a soldier. Mrs. Pankhurst says its deeds, not words, that'll get us us the [UNKNOWN]. We've identified weaknesses in their ranks. We're hoping one of them will break. They're saying she's to speak. This is a deliberate Estimation, this has to stop. No! [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] For 50 years, we have labored peacefully to secure the vote for women. We've been ridiculed, [UNKNOWN] and ignored. [SOUND] Punish those responsible whatever way you can. No. Ma ma. All my life i've done what men told me. Well I can't live that anymore. I will fight for women in Britain. To rebellion! [MUSIC] We break windows, we burn things, cuz war is the only language men listen to. [MUSIC] There's nothing left but the [UNKNOWN] We're in every home. We're half the human race, you can't stop us all. [MUSIC] You might as well unit before this is over. [MUSIC] We will win. [MUSIC] I take my love, I take it down. I never thought I'd never give up the fight. [BLANK_AUDIO]