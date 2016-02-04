Stylist Micaela Erlanger on Why Clueless Fashion Is More Timeless Than You Think 

Jennifer Merritt
Feb 04, 2016 @ 5:30 am

The movie Clueless inspired a lot of things: a worldwide appreciation for Mary Janes; an overabundance of "as ifs" still heard to this day; and, more recently, the video for Iggy Azalea's 2014 hit, "Fancy." But little did we know—until now—that it also inspired unforgettable red carpet moments like Lupita Nyong'o's caped red Ralph Lauren at the 2014 Golden Globes and the white gown with gold bodice by Alexandre Vauthier that Michelle Dockery wore to the 2013 Globes.   

That's because to this day, the 1995 filmstarring Alicia Silverstone as the Emma-like Cherinspires stylist to the stars Micaela Erlanger (who put together the aforementioned looks). "My love of fashion and the path that I've taken is something that's developed over time," Erlanger says in the video above. "But seeing the movie Clueless and knowing that you can be creative in that way and play with clothing and fashion in really unexpected ways was inspiring." 

RELATED: Cher's 12 Best Looks from Clueless

© Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Erlanger, who spoke about the film as part of InStyle's glam edition of Fandango's fun web series "I Love Movies," first saw the film at age 10 (after sneakily renting it against her parents' wishes). "I was so deeply influenced by Clueless and the costume design in that film that I needed to emulate Cher's wardrobe," she says, recounting with a laugh the lengths she went to in order to re-create it. (In fact, Erlanger still does mimic Cher's clothes: in the video, she wears a plaid skirt and over-the-knee boots, both not unlike Cher's go-to outfit of a plaid mini paired with knee-high socks.) 

And Erlanger says that the trends Clueless set in motion can still be seen today. "Even looking at the runway collections the designers are putting out now—Chanel and Vuitton are doing sheer bits and metallics and patent leather, and that's what we were watching in Clueless, so, it's timeless actually." Now that's a realization that has us totally buggin'. 

RELATED: Isaac Mizrahi's Favorite "Funny" Movie? Rosemary's Baby

To hear more from Erlanger on how she was inspired by the film, watch the video above, and see more movies tastemakers like Olivia Palermo, designer Isaac Mizrahi, Empire's Paolo Nieddu, and InStyle's own Ariel Foxman talk about the movies they love here

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, my name is Micaela Erlanger, and my favorite movie is Clueless. [MUSIC] I think the first moment I knew I had a sense of style was the first opportunity I had to play dress up or perform in a school play, I I think it's always been something I've just been drawn to. Clueless came out I was ten years old living in Connecticut and my parents thought it was a little too advanced for me so I actually had to sneak renting it. And it was pretty awesome when I finally had the chance to view it This is an iconic film for me. And I think this is an iconic film for anyone who loves fashion. As a ten year old, it was a dream and a fantasy. It was this sort of unknown, untouched universe of fashion and glamour, and you know, it was highschool. There was so much creativity in the costume design behind that film, not only did I learn about designer references like, Aliya. Or Calvin Klein, but I also had an appreciation for understanding how you play with color, and texture, and pattern. I was so deeply influenced by Clueless and by the costume design in that film that I needed to emulate Cher's wardrobe. I went to the Gap, I remember this so clearly, and they had these mohair sweaters that I made my mom shrink. [MUSIC] In the washing machines, that I could wear as a crop top with my Mary Janes and plaid skirt. By the time I turned 16, I had been begging for a Jeep Wrangler. Well, I didn't get a Jeep Wrangler, but I got a Cabrio convertible. And it was the closest thing, and I couldn't have been happier and more excited. So I'm going to take my driver's. I'm 16, around there, and all I can think about is this scene where Dion's getting on the freeway and it's like, "Oh my God." You're on the freeway! What do I do? But I passed my driver's test, so, it worked out. I think that my love of fashion and the path that I've taken is something that's developed over time but I think that it was a no brainer. I was meant to do what I do now. Seeing the movie "Clueless" and knowing that you could be creative in that way and play with clothing and fashion in really unexpected ways was Inspiring. All of the cultural references are still things that I reference today. Even looking at the runway collections the designers are putting out now, it's you know, Chanel on the runway or Vuitton are doing sheer bits and metallics and patent leather and that was what we were watching in Clueless. So it's timeless, actually. I'm Micaela Erlanger, I love movies, and that's a wrap. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!