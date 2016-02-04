Stylist Micaela Erlanger on Why Clueless Fashion Is More Timeless Than You Think 

The movie Clueless inspired a lot of things: a worldwide appreciation for Mary Janes; an overabundance of "as ifs" still heard to this day; and, more recently, the video for Iggy Azalea's 2014 hit, "Fancy." But little did we know—until now—that it also inspired unforgettable red carpet moments like Lupita Nyong'o's caped red Ralph Lauren at the 2014 Golden Globes and the white gown with gold bodice by Alexandre Vauthier that Michelle Dockery wore to the 2013 Globes.

That's because to this day, the 1995 film—starring Alicia Silverstone as the Emma-like Cher—inspires stylist to the stars Micaela Erlanger (who put together the aforementioned looks). "My love of fashion and the path that I've taken is something that's developed over time," Erlanger says in the video above. "But seeing the movie Clueless and knowing that you can be creative in that way and play with clothing and fashion in really unexpected ways was inspiring."

RELATED: Cher's 12 Best Looks from Clueless

© Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Erlanger, who spoke about the film as part of InStyle's glam edition of Fandango's fun web series "I Love Movies," first saw the film at age 10 (after sneakily renting it against her parents' wishes). "I was so deeply influenced by Clueless and the costume design in that film that I needed to emulate Cher's wardrobe," she says, recounting with a laugh the lengths she went to in order to re-create it. (In fact, Erlanger still does mimic Cher's clothes: in the video, she wears a plaid skirt and over-the-knee boots, both not unlike Cher's go-to outfit of a plaid mini paired with knee-high socks.)

And Erlanger says that the trends Clueless set in motion can still be seen today. "Even looking at the runway collections the designers are putting out now—Chanel and Vuitton are doing sheer bits and metallics and patent leather, and that's what we were watching in Clueless, so, it's timeless actually." Now that's a realization that has us totally buggin'.

RELATED: Isaac Mizrahi's Favorite "Funny" Movie? Rosemary's Baby

To hear more from Erlanger on how she was inspired by the film, watch the video above, and see more movies tastemakers like Olivia Palermo, designer Isaac Mizrahi, Empire's Paolo Nieddu, and InStyle's own Ariel Foxman talk about the movies they love here.