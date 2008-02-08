In Style's Grammy Salute to Fashion Show

Superstars like Rihanna, Ludacris and Miley Cyrus celebrate where music and fashion mix at In Style's Grammy Salute to Fashion.

[MUSIC] We're really celebrating uh,the world of music and the world of fashion and where they intersect and I'm hosting the event. And I get to say a few words, and even better than that, I get to introduce Rihanna, so I'm looking forward to that. I think it's really nice that we're celebrating the Grammy's. I'm just here representing fashion. I know this is the first annual InStyle party. I'm here to enjoy myself. I love fashion, it's totally my thing, which, it's kind of funny cuz I'm like a tomboy but when I get to go out, I get to get all dressed up, and be girly, and that's what, you know, one of the most fun parts, so that's what I'm most excited about, is getting to see all the new clothes. Most of the time, I'm in, like, jeans and A t-shirt, so it's nice to dress up and come to an event like this. So exciting, two of my favorite things, music and fashion all together. I get to wear my little leather jacket and feel like I'm cool for the evening, it's good. I think with Grammys, you never know what to expect, and I think that's like the nice, the nice thing about it. You get a little surprise. The Grammys fashion, people try to make fashion statements, whether, whether it be on a red carpet or at the actual ceremony. I love the fact that some people venture out and try and set some Some trends and just, you know they, they, they, they're daring. I'm going to present at the Grammys. So, I'm excited just to be here and kinda see everyone that's going to be there. Well, the good thing is like I'm really am out doing my homework right now cause you know, I'm, I'm now into fashion and I have my line coming So I just wanna see what's going on, what's my competition. Hon, honestly, to see Rihanna. I love Rihanna. Under My Umbrella, I'll go under her umbrella any day, my god. [MUSIC]

