Watch One InStyle Editor Challenge Rita Ora to a Game of This or That 

When Rita Ora is asked to think fast, she stands up to the occasion. In The Coveteur-produced video above, InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown grills the singer on her favorites during a quick-fire game of This or That. As we learned, selecting her top cities, makeup essentials, nail trends, shoe options, and even guilty pleasures isn't challenging considering she knows exactly what she wants. So which does Ora prefer, a burger or a pizza? Let's just say her answer will make you fall in love with her all over again.
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm [UNKNOWN] with InStyle and I'm here with Rita Orr. Hello. And we are gonna play a quick game of this or that. Okay. Okay. New York or LA? Pleasure LA, work New York. Okay. Eyeliner or no eyeliner? I don't know Red nails or nude nails? Red nails Mascara or false lashes? Mascara. Rimmel? Rimmel, yes, that's super cool. Heels or flats? Flats. Specifically Adidas original or [INAUDIBLE]. Burger or pizza? Burger or pizza? Burger. Burger? [LAUGH]