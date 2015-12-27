Watch One InStyle Editor Challenge Rita Ora to a Game of This or That 

When Rita Ora is asked to think fast, she stands up to the occasion. In The Coveteur-produced video above, InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown grills the singer on her favorites during a quick-fire game of This or That. As we learned, selecting her top cities, makeup essentials, nail trends, shoe options, and even guilty pleasures isn't challenging considering she knows exactly what she wants. So which does Ora prefer, a burger or a pizza? Let's just say her answer will make you fall in love with her all over again.

PHOTOS: Rita Ora's Red Carpet Style

Watch the video above to see Ora play the game.