Watch Rita Ora Reveal the Secret Behind Her No-Rules Fashion

It takes a high level of confidence to transform in and out of both too-cool street style looks and ultra-glam red carpet designs as easily as Rita Ora does. But for the multi-talented star, doing so is simply effortless. "I like to think of myself as being free," she tells InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown of her style philosophy. "I think it starts off with you feeling like you don't have a specific rule book."

In The Coveteur-produced video above, Ora opens up about the reason she can easily shuffle between collaborating with designers as different as say Tom Ford and Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld. "I think that's what fashion is about: owning that character and morphing into something that you feel good about," she adds. So what's her secret to rocking everything with panache? "I always commit to it. You have to, otherwise it doesn't work."

Watch the video above to hear Ora discuss all things fashion and beauty.