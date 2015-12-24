Rita Ora Reveals Her Favorite "Kind of Naked" Red Carpet Moment

Jonathan Borge
Dec 24, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Rita Ora works with so many designers on the red carpet, it's simply too tough for her to chose a favorite. "I can't. If I didn't know them personally, I would pick one. But then I'd get these texts... I'm not down for that!" she tells InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown in The Coveteur-produced video above. But, favorites aside, there is one stunner she simply can't forget. So which is the lucky winner? The bright red, high-slit Donna Karan dress she rocked at the 2014 Video Music Awards. "I was really working out hard, I was in that phase of just wanting to be healthy," she says of the moment. "I loved it because it was kind of naked... I felt really hot."

Watch the video above to also learn what Ora's favorite beauty moment has been so far. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I am Kilana with InStyle and I'm here with Rita Ora. Hello. And we are going to talk all things beauty and fashion. So this will be a tough question because you love fashion, but if there were one designer you had to pick And you could just clear your closet out and just have one designer I can't. If I didn't know them personally, I would pick one. Okay But then I'd get these texts Right. And be like what do you mean this. And I'm not down for that. Right, you're not. I'm gonna say, if have a variety then I can, yeah. So give me your favorite, all time favorite red carpet fashion look and then your all time favorite red carpet beauty look. My favorite carpet that I kinda felt the best in, personally and visually cuz I was like really working out hard, I was in like that [UNKNOWN]. Phase of just wanting to be Yes. healthy. Yes. Was when I was wearing the Donna Karan for the VMA's 2014. And I loved it because it was kind of naked. Mm-hm. It was red the slit was like up to here. I had very short jewels on. I felt really hot. What about beauty? When you think of like ooh that hair, that makeup made me feel so beautiful. I recently went to the Vera Wang show in New York City and I just had a really natural kind of Tousled blonde beach hair with a, and all my girls nude actually no joke. Look, and it was like literally, the first time I felt so bare. But the, literally I got the most compliments. And I was like, wow, it's great, because you know I like to switch up so many times and I always kind of like Change my hair, my face, my make up. This was the first time I went out there just kinda like, it's 10am, doing a fashion show, let's see what happens. And everyone was like, wow. And that felt great. [MUSIC]

