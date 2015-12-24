Rita Ora Reveals Her Favorite "Kind of Naked" Red Carpet Moment

Rita Ora works with so many designers on the red carpet, it's simply too tough for her to chose a favorite. "I can't. If I didn't know them personally, I would pick one. But then I'd get these texts... I'm not down for that!" she tells InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown in The Coveteur-produced video above. But, favorites aside, there is one stunner she simply can't forget. So which is the lucky winner? The bright red, high-slit Donna Karan dress she rocked at the 2014 Video Music Awards. "I was really working out hard, I was in that phase of just wanting to be healthy," she says of the moment. "I loved it because it was kind of naked... I felt really hot."

Watch the video above to also learn what Ora's favorite beauty moment has been so far.