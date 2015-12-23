Watch Rita Ora Discuss All Things Beauty: "I Am a Makeup Girl!"

We've loved British singer and actress Rita Ora since she first made her way over from across the pond. And while we can't get enough her sultry songs (featuring artists like Chris Brown) and her killer red carpet style, it's her go-to beauty looks that we can't stop poring over. The often red-lipped beauty and face of Rimmel London took a moment from her busy schedule to chat with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield Brown, and divulge on all things makeup. In The Coveteur-produced video above, Ora doesn't shy away from discussing her love for cosmetics. "I am a makeup girl!" she admits, adding that the brand's Oh My Gloss! Lip Gloss is the one tool she can't live without. "It's so comfortable—and it's great," she tells Brown.

Watch the video above to see what else the crooner has to say about her beauty routine.