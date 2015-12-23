Watch Rita Ora Discuss All Things Beauty: "I Am a Makeup Girl!"

We've loved British singer and actress Rita Ora since she first made her way over from across the pond. And while we can't get enough her sultry songs (featuring artists like Chris Brown) and her killer red carpet style, it's her go-to beauty looks that we can't stop poring over. The often red-lipped beauty and face of Rimmel London took a moment from her busy schedule to chat with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield Brown, and divulge on all things makeup. In The Coveteur-produced video above, Ora doesn't shy away from discussing her love for cosmetics. "I am a makeup girl!" she admits, adding that the brand's Oh My Gloss! Lip Gloss is the one tool she can't live without. "It's so comfortable—and it's great," she tells Brown.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Colana with In Style and I'm here with Rita Ora. Hello. So, you're the face of Rimmel cosmetics. I'm the face of Rimmel, so I am a makeup girl. You are a makeup girl. If you had to pick one product that you can't live without, in the line, what would it be? Okay, I'm not just doing it because it was planned, but I carry this because I've been doing it all day. This is by All My Gloss lipstick. Yeah, you really did have that in your hand. Yes. I really do. I love it, it's one of my favorites, and you don't even need to re-apply, it lasts 6 hours. It's just so like comfortable, and it's great. I'm so happy to be a part of a make-up line that is Really authentic and British, you know? Because it's great.

