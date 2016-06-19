Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Shares an Awesome Rustic Wedding Outfit Trick

Christina Shanahan
Jun 19, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Going rustic is a major theme happening in wedding style, but it raises the question of what to wear as a guest at such an affair, particularly if it's held in a non-traditional venue, like an outdoor field or a barn setting. InStyle teamed up with Style Me Pretty Founder Abby Larson to help you figure out exactly how to plan your look for rustic nuptials. Larson's test for how dressy you should go? Look to the invitation to be your guide.

"There are a few easy clues on a rustic wedding invitation that show you exactly what to wear," says Larson. "The first is the backdrop. You're seeing chalkboard invitations and even tree bark serving as a backdrop—really casual approaches to an otherwise very traditional look to an invitation." When it comes to translating this aesthetic into an outfit, Larson says that anything goes.

"You can really wear whatever makes you feel beautiful," she explains. "We're seeing a lot of daytime dresses in floral prints and wispy fabrics." Larson advises guests to pay special attention to footwear when you're going to a rustic wedding, since you may be walking outdoors or on grass--plan accordingly and choose a sturdy wedge or a flat sandal.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, I'm Abby Larson from Style Me Pretty, and I have a tip that is going to blow your mind. If you're ever stumped on what to wear to a wedding, just look to the wedding invitation to be your guide. Come on, I'll show you. The rustic wedding. There are a few easy clues on a rustic wedding invitation that really tell you exactly what to wear. The first is the backdrop. You're seeing chalkboard invitations, tree bark even serving as a backdrop. Really casual approaches to an otherwise very traditional look for an invitation. The options for dressing up for a rustic wedding are enormous anything goes. And the best part is you can wear what really makes you feel beautiful. We see a lot of daytime dresses floral prints wispy fabric. We want to make sure that you wear a great wedge or a flat sandal because you'll most likely be walking on grass. I hope I've taken the guesswork out of what to wear to all of those upcoming weddings that you have. It all comes down to the invitation. Thank you so much to Rent The Runway for letting us dress up in their beautiful studio. I'm Abby Larson with Style Me Pretty. I hope you tune in more to InStyle.com.

