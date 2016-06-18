Need an Outfit for a Modern Wedding? Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Has You Covered

We've all been there--you've been invited to a wedding weeks in advance, you just hours before the ceremony begins, you're standing in front of your closet without a clue about what to wear. We consulted Abby Larson, founder of Style Me Pretty, who is a pro when it comes to decoding invitations, to nail the appropriate attire for the affiar.

"Not all invitations specify a particular dress code, like 'black tie' or 'festive,'" Larson tells InStyle. "Sometimes you have to do a little detective work to figure it out, but there are a lot of clues built into the invitation."

When you open up an envelope to find stationery with clean lines and a very graphic design, chances are the wedding will have a very modern vibe. "Many times for modern weddings, the ceremony and the reception will be held in the same place," adds Larson. "Look for that on the invitation, and if so, you'll know that you're going to an event with a little more edge. Modern weddings can be held in art galleries, museums, or restaurants—places where you can actually have a little more fun with your look."

Watch the video above to hear Larson's suggestions for dressing the part at a modern wedding.