Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Has a Trick for Deciding What to Wear to a Destination Wedding

Grab your passport and stock up on the SPF—if you've just scored a coveted invitation to a tropical destination wedding, you're going to need both. But once the flights are booked and dreams of your first frosty margarita begin running through your head, there's still the question of what to wear to the big event. InStyle tapped Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson to sound off on the appropriate attire for a destination wedding.

She divulged a little secret for cracking the dress code: "Not all invitations specify a particular dress code, like 'black tie' or 'festive,'" Larson tells InStyle. "Sometimes you have to do a little detective work to figure it out, but there are a lot of clues built into the invitation."

For example, if you receive a whimsical, beach-themed invite (palm tree graphics are a dead giveaway), you can expect the likely-outdoor affair to be significantly more casual and relaxed than a traditional wedding—and it's totally fine for your outfit to reflect that.

Larson also suggests paying attention to the invitation's color palette. "Look for a bright, pretty color palette," she suggests, and let that be your license to go a little more bold with prints, patterns, and poppy hues. "You can also choose a long, wispy, lightweight fabric," she says. Watch the above video to hear all of Larson's picks.

