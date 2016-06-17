Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Has a Trick for Deciding What to Wear to a Destination Wedding

For more tips and tricks from social media stars, pick up InStyle's July issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

Christina Shanahan
Jun 17, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Grab your passport and stock up on the SPF—if you've just scored a coveted invitation to a tropical destination wedding, you're going to need both. But once the flights are booked and dreams of your first frosty margarita begin running through your head, there's still the question of what to wear to the big event. InStyle tapped Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson to sound off on the appropriate attire for a destination wedding.

She divulged a little secret for cracking the dress code: "Not all invitations specify a particular dress code, like 'black tie' or 'festive,'" Larson tells InStyle. "Sometimes you have to do a little detective work to figure it out, but there are a lot of clues built into the invitation."

For example, if you receive a whimsical, beach-themed invite (palm tree graphics are a dead giveaway), you can expect the likely-outdoor affair to be significantly more casual and relaxed than a traditional wedding—and it's totally fine for your outfit to reflect that.

Larson also suggests paying attention to the invitation's color palette. "Look for a bright, pretty color palette," she suggests, and let that be your license to go a little more bold with prints, patterns, and poppy hues. "You can also choose a long, wispy, lightweight fabric," she says. Watch the above video to hear all of Larson's picks.

RELATED: Violet Grey's Cassandra Grey Shares Her Best Summer Skin-Care Secrets

Watch the video above to hear more of Larson's tips.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, I'm Abby Larson from Style Me Pretty, and I have a tip that is going to blow your mind. If you're ever stumped on what to wear to a wedding, Just look to the wedding invitation to be your guide. Come on, I'll show you. So the destination invitation, it's the one everybody wants to get, it's obviously going to be in some fabulous tropical location that begs you to wear something cute. But there are a few other really great clues. First is the color palette. You look for a bright pretty color palette and that can totally help guide your outfit choice. The second is just a whimsical approach to design, namely with palm trees or a great beach scene. Anything goes with the destination invitation. And then lastly, really fun, non traditional wording. And you can take all of those little clues into planning your perfect destination outfit. So when you're deciding what to wear to that destination wedding, think Fun. You can go with bright, colorful fabrics. Pinks, oranges, yellows, anything that really pops. The destination wedding is actually really versatile, so you can go long, you can go wispy, beautiful lightweight fabrics You can also go really short and flirty, the sky is the limit you also wanna consider bringing some type of a shall or a wrap something that you can keep warm when the wind start to fed in. And then you also wanna consider having shoes that you are a wedge or a flat sandal, easy on, easy off, perfect for sand. I hope I've taken the guess work out off what to wear to all of that upcoming weddings that you have. It all comes down to the invitation. Thank you so much to rent the runway for letting us dress up in their beautiful studio. I'm Abby Larson with Style Me Pretty. I hope you tune in more to instyle.com. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!