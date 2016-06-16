Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Breaks Down What to Wear to a Classic Wedding

Christina Shanahan
Jun 16, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

When your job is to know the wedding bridal industry inside and out, you learn more than a little bit about wedding etiquette along the way. Just ask Style Me Pretty founder Abby Larson, who documents her impeccable taste and Pinterest-worthy inspiration daily.

We asked Larson to break down exactly what to wear when you're a wedding guest, depending on the theme of the affair, and she shared a surprising tip. "Not all invitations specify a particular dress code, like 'black tie' or 'festive,'" Larson tells InStyle. "Sometimes you have to do a little detective work to figure it out, but there are a lot of clues built into the invitation."

If an invitation uses formal language and features clean, traditional design, chances are you'll be attending a classic style wedding, says Larson. Take a cue from these features and plan on dressing in cocktail attire, like a festive black dress, a glam gown (bring on the sequins), or even a flirty, jewel-toned number.

Watch the video above to hear more of Larson's tips. Her only rules for a classic wedding? "No white and definitely no denim."

