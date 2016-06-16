Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Breaks Down What to Wear to a Classic Wedding

For more tips and tricks from social media stars, pick up InStyle's July issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.
When your job is to know the wedding bridal industry inside and out, you learn more than a little bit about wedding etiquette along the way. Just ask Style Me Pretty founder Abby Larson, who documents her impeccable taste and Pinterest-worthy inspiration daily.
We asked Larson to break down exactly what to wear when you're a wedding guest, depending on the theme of the affair, and she shared a surprising tip. "Not all invitations specify a particular dress code, like 'black tie' or 'festive,'" Larson tells InStyle. "Sometimes you have to do a little detective work to figure it out, but there are a lot of clues built into the invitation."
If an invitation uses formal language and features clean, traditional design, chances are you'll be attending a classic style wedding, says Larson. Take a cue from these features and plan on dressing in cocktail attire, like a festive black dress, a glam gown (bring on the sequins), or even a flirty, jewel-toned number.
Watch the video above to hear more of Larson's tips. Her only rules for a classic wedding? "No white and definitely no denim."