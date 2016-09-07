Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer on Which '80s Fashion Trend She'd Bring Back

On Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer stars as seemingly perfect high schooler Nancy Wheeler. At the beginning of the Netflix series, Nancy comes off as a slightly self-absorbed and boy-crazy teen—but as the show progresses, she goes through quite the evolution while searching for her missing friend, the less-than-stylish, but fan favorite, Barb (Shannon Purser). Even when Nancy suddenly (albeit briefly) finds herself trapped in the show’s dark and eerie alternate universe, the Upside Down, rarely does a hair fall out of place on her well-groomed head. Quite frankly, she looks downright chic while navigating her way through some seriously intense supernatural shenanigans—and we love her even more for it.

Nancy's wardrobe just so happened to be one of Dyer's favorite things about playing the popular and fashion-forward teen on the show, too. As for what she loves most about Nancy's style? “It has a really sweet, feminine edge to it,” she recently told InStyle. “It’s not the crazy ‘80s fashion. It feels a little more real.”

While Dyer may appreciate her character’s simpler look, that’s not to say she isn’t into the decade’s wilder trends. In fact, she digs everything from high-waist bottoms to the overall “whimsy” of the way people dressed at the time. She talks all things ‘80s fashion in the video above—including the one seriously surprising trend that she’d want to bring back. Press play to check it out.