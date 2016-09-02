What Was It Like on the Stranger Things Set? Star Natalia Dyer Reveals All

Now that Stranger Things has officially been picked up for a second season, we're getting pumped to binge-watch brand new installments of the supernatural show when it returns to Netflix in 2017. In just eight episodes, the series captivated audiences with its retro ‘80s vibe, insanely creepy monsters, and parallel dark dimension called “The Upside Down”—so it should come as no surprise that things were equally as exciting off-camera.

The show’s star Natalia Dyer (who totally killed it as the preppy-but-badass Nancy Wheeler onscreen) recently sat down with InStyle to spill exactly what went down while filming the buzzed-about series. She dished on everything from working with co-star Winona Ryder (who’s a “goof” between takes, according to Dyer) and filming scenes with monsters, to what the show's spooky underworld was like IRL.

Watch the video above for five of her most surprising revelations, including how the love triangle between Nancy, Steve (Joe Keery), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) was originally supposed to go down.