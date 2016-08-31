7 Things to Know About Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy Wheeler

[Warning: Spoilers ahead!]

If you haven’t already binge-watched Netflix’s Stranger Things series in its entirety, we suggest setting aside eight hours to do so ASAP. Thanks to its pop culture references, supernatural storylines, and lovable cast of small-town characters, the mystery-filled sci-fi show starring Winona Ryder as the frantic mother of a missing 12-year-old boy in 1983 Indiana has quickly established itself as a cult classic—and we're already anxiously awaiting its just-announced second season. 

In the series, Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler, a popular high school girl whose attention shifts from dating cute boys to defeating otherworldly beings when her best friend Barb suddenly vanishes, too. Partially to blame for leaving her bestie alone while she's busy hooking up with her new crush, Nancy suffers from major guilt as she sets out to find her friend. Soon, she finds her whole life turned upside-down when she discovers the Upside Down, an alternate universe that houses one very grotesque monster that's sure to inspire a nightmare or two.

While we did get a few pivotal answers at the end of season one, we still have plenty of questions. So when Dyer stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters last week, we couldn’t wait to ask her all things, well, Stranger Things. Press play on the video above to find out seven facts we learned about Dyer, including whether or not she believes in monsters, her thoughts on the fate of Nancy’s BFF Barb (Shannon Purser), and what she thinks about the craziest fan theories she's heard so far.

[MUSIC] I ended up watching several 80s movies before we started filming, like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, A Nightmare on Elm Street. It was great to just kind of live in that world. The whole vibe of the era, of the genre was amazing. Being thrown into that whole era of innocence, naivety, and wonder was really cool. [MUSIC] I really love that Nancy's style is kind of understated. It's not the crazy 80's fashion, feels a little more. Real, a little easier to deal with I think. It has a really sweet, feminine edge to it which I like. [MUSIC] I know that Nancy makes a bad decision that leads to very serious consequences but She really cares very much about Barb and feels awful about what happened. And Nancy's spends the entirety of the show trying to find her best friend. And I think there's something really nice about that and something that makes it even more tragic in the end when Nancy's Lost her friend. I have to keep hope. I have to keep for Barb. Justice for Barb. [BLANK_AUDIO] I have no idea. I've heard things about her relationship to Hopper being some what suspicious, and then there's this whole Eggo thing. I don't know. I am excited to find out. [MUSIC] The soundtrack surprised me, because it was amazing, and I've been jamming to it. I never want the Clash's song out of my head. [MUSIC] I'm a huge fan of Orange Is The New Black but I've been really, really pacing myself with the last season. I'm not quite done yet but I've been savoring that one. It's a great show. [MUSIC] Of course, I absolutely, I have to believe in monsters. [MUSIC]

