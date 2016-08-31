7 Things to Know About Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy Wheeler

[Warning: Spoilers ahead!]

If you haven’t already binge-watched Netflix’s Stranger Things series in its entirety, we suggest setting aside eight hours to do so ASAP. Thanks to its pop culture references, supernatural storylines, and lovable cast of small-town characters, the mystery-filled sci-fi show starring Winona Ryder as the frantic mother of a missing 12-year-old boy in 1983 Indiana has quickly established itself as a cult classic—and we're already anxiously awaiting its just-announced second season.

In the series, Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler, a popular high school girl whose attention shifts from dating cute boys to defeating otherworldly beings when her best friend Barb suddenly vanishes, too. Partially to blame for leaving her bestie alone while she's busy hooking up with her new crush, Nancy suffers from major guilt as she sets out to find her friend. Soon, she finds her whole life turned upside-down when she discovers the Upside Down, an alternate universe that houses one very grotesque monster that's sure to inspire a nightmare or two.

RELATED: 6 Reasons You Need to Binge Watch the Netflix Series Stranger Things

While we did get a few pivotal answers at the end of season one, we still have plenty of questions. So when Dyer stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters last week, we couldn’t wait to ask her all things, well, Stranger Things. Press play on the video above to find out seven facts we learned about Dyer, including whether or not she believes in monsters, her thoughts on the fate of Nancy’s BFF Barb (Shannon Purser), and what she thinks about the craziest fan theories she's heard so far.