Stop Everything: A Saved by the Bell Reunion Just Happened on Ellen

Talk about a Friday treat. Mario Lopez stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, where he was given a very special surprise visit from one of his former Saved by the Bell castmates, and it was the reunion of our dreams.

Before gearing up to play a life-size version of the hilarious game Pie Face!, host Ellen DeGeneres announced that Lopez would need a partner to play with. Much to Lopez's (and our) surprise, Elizabeth Berkley, aka Jessie Spano, came out from backstage.

Lopez (aka A.C. Slater) and Berkley then went face-to-face in the trivia game, answering questions like how much caffeine is in a cup of coffee and to name all five Great Lakes. Watch the video above to see who won!

Earlier in the show, Lopez addressed the rumors that he might become Kelly Ripa's co-host on Live when Michael Strahan departs. And although the star admits that the whisperings are "flattering," he only admitted that he'll be back to guest host. Guess we'll just have to wait and see.