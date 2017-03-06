See How These Gorgeous Bonbons Get the High Fashion Treatment

What’s the phrase—like a kid in a candy store? You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wouldn’t want to get a look inside a certifiable confections shop and InStyle’s here to bring you the access.
We recently visited New York’s Stick with Me Sweets in Nolita for a Facebook Live session, and we were in for a real treat (pun intended). The charming boutique houses a small working studio in the back, where we were privy to chocolatier Susanna Yoon’s deft craftsmanship, sharp palate, and artist’s eye. Think of Willy Wonka with a refined, high fashion spin.
It’s no wonder all the bonbons that chef Yoon churns out are exceptional and popular—she’s already found fans in celebrities like Eva Longoria and Oprah Winfrey, who included Stick with Me Sweets on her Favorite Things List last year.
Watch the video above and see for yourself how the glorious, glossy orbs get created and boxed in their clever book-inspired packaging, and head over to their site to have your fill of handmade designer chocolates, nougats, toffees, tea cakes, candy bars, and more!