Stephen Colbert’s First Celebrity Crush Is One Every Theater Kid Can Relate To

Stephen Colbert is a happily married man, but he’ll still admit to a celebrity crush or two. After posing for InStyle’s September issue, the late night host took a questionnaire by teen mag Tiger Beat. Watch him discuss his hilarious answers with InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown in the video at top.

“My ideal woman is Twiggy. My ideal salad dressing is Green Goddess. I love eating Space Food Sticks, and I think we’re going to make it to the moon,” he told Brown.

Colbert in a Calvin Klein Underwear T-shirt, Levi’s jeans, and Topman cuff. Photographed by Miller Mobley.

But as for his first-ever celebrity crush, Colbert named someone very different from Twiggy. “I remember having a crush on Raquel Welch when I was a child,” he said, before remembering the first moment he thought a girl was “kind of cute.”

“Oh, you know what, Liza Minnelli! I saw her photo when I was going to the dentist when I was like six years old, and it was from Cabaret.” Considering the funny man went on to major in theater at Northwestern University, a Broadway crush makes a whole lot of sense.

Watch the video at top to learn more about The Late Show's host, including how he’d describe his kissing style in one word.

For more from Stephen Colbert, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.