Stephen Colbert's Favorite Game of Thrones Character Might Surprise You

Olivia Bahou
Aug 04, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stephen Colbert is full of surprises. The late night host, who is featured in InStyle’s September issue, graces our TV screens almost every night, but it turns out there’s a lot we didn’t know about the funny man. For one, he loves science fiction from the 1940s and ‘50s. And his favorite Game of Thrones character is quite the interesting pick.

Colbert is currently reading the fifth book in George R. R. Martin’s series, A Dance with Dragons ($9; amazon.com). And while most fans would name their favorite character as Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, or maybe even Olenna Tyrell (R.I.P.), the Late Show host had an usual pick: Tyrion Lannister.

Colbert in a Tommy Hilfiger two-piece suit, Club Room shirt from Macy’s, Giorgio Armani tie, and To Boot New York lace-ups. Photographed by Miller Mobley.

“You want to be Tyrion, I suppose,” he said in the video at top. “He’s the only one who seems to see everything that’s happening.”

VIDEO: The Movie Stephen Colbert Watches Every Time It's on TV

 

But don’t take our word for it: Listen to Colbert explain his pick, reveal which books are currently on his nightstand, and more in the videos above.

RELATED: Is Stephen Colbert Running for President for Real?

For more from Stephen Colbert, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.

Show Transcript

What are you reading right now? I am not yet finished, I've got three books that I'm in. [SOUND] I've not yet finished all the short stories in Tenth of December by George Saunders. I am about 70 pages into Lincoln and the Bardo, by George Saunders. I just started Blood Meridian, by, help me out here. Cormac McCarthy. McCarthy. Cormac McCarthy, and I am in book five A Dance of Dragons in Game of Thrones.>> If you're a Game of Thrones character, which one would you be?>> Well you wanna be Tyrion I suppose. Suppose you wanna be Tyrion because he's the only one who seem to see everything that's happening.>> He's clever, he drinks all the time.>> Yeah, yeah, yeah, but he get his nose cut off and. And people are terrible to him. Who would I be in the Game of Thrones? Tyrion, I'd wanna be Tyrion. Yeah, he is a jazziest. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!