Models at Stella McCartney Dance Along to "Faith" as a Tribute to George Michael

With Paris Fashion Week well underway, Stella McCartney closed out her Monday show with an epic model dance party.

The fashion designer set herself apart in a week full of catwalks and cutting-edge fashion with a triumphant finale that paid tribute to late singer George Michael as models joyfully sang and danced to a version of the British icon's hit "Faith."

Patrick Kovarik/AFP

McCartney, daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, paid the perfect ode to classic British style with her fall 2017 collection, and the closing number by the acclaimed Brit was the icing on the cake, with attendees in the audience grooving along during the energetic performance.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Patrick Kovarik/AFP

This isn't the first time the eco-conscious designer has ended her showcase on a musical note. Back in October, the designer closed out her spring 2017 collection with a similar dance party that had stars like Salma Hayek dancing along, cheering on the models, and sharing the moment on social media.

Watch Monday's catwalk dance party in the above video. Looks like a fashion week runway tradition in the making that we can definitely get behind.