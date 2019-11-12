Stella McCartney Deleted a Meghan Markle Instagram Post After Followers Called Her Out

In a since-deleted Instagram post, designer Stella McCartney let her followers know that she was ecstatic to have pal Meghan Markle wear one of her designs. That's always great — Markle famously wore one of McCartney's designs to her wedding reception — but it was the timing that Instagram users took issue with.

According to Page Six, the photo was flooded with commenters calling McCartney out on posting the photo on Remembrance Day, which is observed in the Commonwealth to honor and commemorate the individuals who died in the line of duty during World War I and other global conflicts.

"So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn '19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella," the caption read before the post was taken down. The image featured Markle wearing a tailored coat and a wide-brimmed hat. Markle attended an event at Cenotaph in Westminster yesterday.

"Remembrance day is to honour those that fought for us not to use for advertising purposes. Pretty shocked," a follower wrote. Another echoed the sentiments: "Using remembrance day to advertise your clothes is a little disrespectful!! People died and you take pictures of people showing respect for advertising purposes. Just wrong."

McCartney hasn't responded to the backlash, Page Six notes. Harper's Bazaar adds that Markle has worn McCartney's designs on multiple occasions, not just for her wedding reception. "I was honoured and I still am," McCartney said of the chance to dress the Duchess of Sussex. "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress — plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful."