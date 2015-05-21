Stars Line Up To Deliver Letterman's Final Top 10 List

After hosting 19,932 guests over the years on Late Show, a final handful of stars stopped by last night to deliver David Letterman’s very last Top 10 List. The category? “Things I’ve Always Wanted To Say To Dave.”

Alec Baldwin strolled on stage and started off with, “Of all the talk shows, yours is the most geographically convenient to my home.” He was followed by a jaw-dropping line up of celebs including Barbara Walters, Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Peyton Manning, Tina Fey, and (no surprise) Bill Murray. Fey, who appeared at #2 on the list, delivered perhaps our favorite line of the night: “Thank you for finally proving that men can be funny.”

The rest of the finale consisted of flashbacks from classic episodes, a behind-the-scenes look at a typical day in Letterman’s life, good luck wishes to Stephen Colbert, and heartfelt thank you shout outs to everyone on staff, from Paul Shaffer and his band to the folks in the control room. The Foo Fighters performed their hit “Everlong” (the same song the band played when Letterman first returned to the show after having heart surgery in 2000) over a montage of clips detailing his spectacular career. In the end, the host kept his final message short and sweet: “The people who watch this show, there’s nothing I can do to ever repay you. Thank you for everything. You’ve given me everything.” Click the video above to watch the full parade of celebs deliver Dave’s Last Top 10 List.