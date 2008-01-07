Stars Answer Your Questions on the Red Carpet

We took your questions to the red carpet. See what we heard!

Show Transcript

[SOUND] [MUSIC] We took your InStyle.com questions straight to the red carpet so the stars could respond. I would absolutely be a litigator. I watched court TV every single day. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to do was sort of collect money and put it in a till. Like a cashier. I'd like to be a cashier. I always wanted to be a war correspondent. I threatened all the time to quit acting, and to go into jewelry. Directing, much more fun. They're different and both equally interesting, but this was, this is the first time I had done it. It felt like kind of taking the cap off a hose all the sudden and boom. You know, it was a whole rush of something new. It was really exciting. You can actually screw with actors and the director, which is even more fun. [MUSIC] Spaghetti with bolognese sauce. We're talking about no consequences, right? With garlic bread. Pasta, pasta. Pasta. It's my favorite food on the planet, and my downfall. Anything fried. Deep fry everything. Every single thing. Deep fry my drinks. [MUSIC] I stole a bottle of nail polish from the drugstore, and I painted my mother's antique table with it. It was sparkly nail polish. I was not a naughty child. I never did anything naughty, nothing that I remember. [LAUGH] I took a bike and crossed the highway, went to a friend's house and went out with them the whole day and said it was okay with my parents, and came home and my Botchy whacked me. She was like don't ever do that again. Rooney, Calling the World The new Radiohead album Smokey Robinson. Nick Feist. I think Fergie, like you got me, what's the song? You got me, tripping, stumbling. I did make one, to finish every task that I start, and I have not yet broken it. Not that I know of. I didn't make any resolutions this year. You know, I didn't make any New Year's resolutions, because I never keep them. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

