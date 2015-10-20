Watch the New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer

The next time we get a glimpse of the galaxy far far away will be in theaters.

Lucasfilm debuted the third and final trailer for J.J. Abram's Star Wars: The Force Awakens during ESPN's Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 19.

The thrilling trailer shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she surveys a wreckage of an old starship, as someone asks who she is, to which she replies: "I am no one." Finn (John Boyega) is then seen questioning himself as he says: "I've got nothing to fight for."

The trailer then takes an even darker turn as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is revealed threatening to finish the work of Darth Vader.

RELATED: Let the Speculation Be With You! Top 5 Talking-Points of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer Discussed

Towards the end of the trailer we see Harrison Ford and a blink-and-you'll-miss-her Carrie Fisher, with Ford's Han Solo thrillingly telling us that the stories the younger characters have heard of are "true, all of it." However, Mark Hamill's Luke does not appear.

As Disney previously announced, tickets for the film went on sale immediately following the trailer.

The official poster for the film debuted over the weekend, and several short snippets of the final trailer were released on Sunday via the movie's Twitter account.

RELATED: Where Is Luke Skywalker? Fan Theories Go Berserk After Mark Hamill Goes M.I.A. on New Star Wars Poster

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be the sequel to 1983's Return of the Jedi, and some of the original cast including Ford, Fisher, Hamill, and Peter Mayhew are set to join newcomers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac in the film.

The force officially awakens Dec. 18.

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.