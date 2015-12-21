"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Wreaks Havoc on Box Office Record Books

"Star Wars: Episode VII" brought in an estimated $238 million. That’s the best domestic debut of any movie ever, and the records don't stop there.

[MUSIC] The Force. It's calling to you. [MUSIC] Just let it in. Taking the number one spot this weekend and demolishing almost all box office records in its It's path was "Star Wars, the Force Awakens". It brought in an estimated 238 million dollars. That's the best domestic debut of any movie, ever. [SOUND] That beats the former record holder, Jurassic World, by nearly $30 million, which by the way, is more money than Sisters and Alvin and the Chipmunks brought in all weekend. But, the records don't stop there. Episode seven of this iconic space epic broke a record at seemingly every phase of it's journey. Star Wars smashed Fandango's record for pre-sale tickets by bringing in more than $100 million before it opened. Then all the superfans dressed as Chewbacca, Luke and Leia helped Episode VII make $57 million in Thursday night showings, another record. And with a $57 million Thursday, it was almost inevitable that Star Wars break the single day box office record Previously hailed by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part II. That being said, Episode Seven has an even bigger milestone in its sights. We will send them a message. That this, this is our land. The highest grossing film of all time. Avatar stands alone with $2.7 billion worth of tickets sold. Also impressive, the quality of the film With a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and more half a billion dollars in the bank, The Force Awakens could call it quits right now and be a monumental success. But it's only opening weekend.

