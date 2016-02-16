Star Wars Cast Celebrates First Day of Filming on Episode VIII

Cue the opening crawl and play John Williams’s main theme: Star Wars: Episode VIII has begun filming.

Disney announced Tuesday that principal photography for Episode VIII has begun at Pinewood Studios in London, and the cast and crew of the upcoming film took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement.

John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and director Rian Johnson all tweeted about the first day of filming. “Day one in the can!” Johnson wrote. “Meaning we finished, not that we filmed it in a toilet. Though I’m not saying we didn’t. OK I should stop typing now.”

First day on Star Wars 8 complete ! We must face them! Fight them! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) February 15, 2016

Day one in the can!

Meaning we finished, not that we filmed it in a toilet. Though I'm not saying we didn't. Ok I should stop typing now. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 15, 2016

Ridley also shared a video of herself filming with Hamill in Ireland, using 26 emoji to fully express how excited she was. “We also have INCREDIBLE new cast members including Kelly Marie Tran who is raaaaad and who likes musicals too,” she wrote.

I literally have no idea how to post the video so that's Maggie Belize I stole yours!!! WE ARE FILMING 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 we also have INCREDIBLE new cast members including Kelly Marie Tran who is raaaaad and who likes musicals too 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 A video posted by @daisyridley on Feb 15, 2016 at 6:34am PST

Earlier in the day, Disney announced that newcomer Tran has signed on for Episode VIII, joining other new cast members Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro in unspecified roles. (Although Del Toro has said in the past that he’s playing a villain.) Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis are also set to return for Episode VIII.

Episode VIII will hit theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

