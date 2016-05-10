Watch the Live Video for St. Lucia's "Help Me Run Away" in This Exclusive Premiere

"I like my music to transport people somewhere," says Jean-Philip Grobler, who along with his wife Patti Beranek fronts the synth-pop group St. Lucia. "It helps if our set aids in that transportation." The band, who released their sophomore album, Matter, in January to critical acclaim, have already taken their tropical-tinged new wave sound to the stage at The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and will follow up with a slew of festivals this summer, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits.

"We've always enjoyed touring, which is fortunate because we're always on the road," Grobler adds. "The most difficult part is that time passes by so quickly. It's hard to pay attention to your normal life because shows are all-encompassing."

In "Help Me Run Away," the video St. Lucia premieres today on InStyle.com, you can see what he means. Co-written by fellow '80s appreciator Jack Antonoff, the song serves as a psycholanalysis of Grobler's reasons for not living in South Africa where he grew up, and his performance is electrifying.

"It's a tribute to America, which has become my adopted home," says the singer, who has lived with Beranek in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood for the past seven and a half years. Not that the two spend much time there. On May 18, St. Lucia will embark on a fall headline tour that runs through late October. "[Touring] was harder back in the day when Patti and I had to share a room with another one of the guys," Grobler says. "Fortunately, that's no longer the case."

Check out the video for "Help Me Run Away" above, and catch St. Lucia live during their just-announced fall headline tour. See the full list of dates below.

St. Lucia 2016 Tour Dates

May 18 – Manchester, U.K. (Deaf Institute)

May 19 – London, U.K. (The Dome)

May 21 – Brighton, U.K. (The Great Escape)

June 9 – Birmingham, Ala. (Saturn)

June 10-12 – Manchester, Tenn. (Bonnaroo)

June 11 – New Orleans, La. (Civic Theatre)

June 13 – St. Petersburg, Fla. (State Theatre)

June 14 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Culture Room)

June 15 – Orlando, Fla. (The Social)

June 17 – Norfolk, Va. (Norva)

June 18-19 – Dover, Del. (Firefly)

July 3 – Montauk, N.Y. (Surf Lodge)

July 28-31 – Chicago, Ill. (Lollapalooza)

July 29-31 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada (Osheaga)

Aug 5-7 – San Francisco, Calif. (Outside Lands)

Aug 12-14 – Somerset, Wis. (Summer Set Festival)

Sep 2-4 – Seattle, Wash. (Bumbershoot)

Sept 20 – New York, N.Y. (Terminal 5)

Sept 24 – Providence, R.I. (Fete Ballroom)

Sept 25 – Richmond, Va. (The National)

Sept 28 – Louisville, Ky. (Headliners Music Hall)

Sep 30 – Oct 2 – Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits Festival)

Oct 4 – Tucson, Ariz (Rialto Theatre)

Oct 8 – Santa Ana, Calif. (The Observatory)

Oct 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. (The Wiltern)

Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah (The Depot)

Oct 19 – Des Moines, Idaho (Wooly’s)

Oct 21 – Madison, Wis. (Majestic Theatre)

Oct 23 – Detroit, Mich (St. Andrew’s Hall)

Oct 25 – Boston, Mass. (House Of Blues)

Oct 27 – Washington, D.C. (9:30 Club)