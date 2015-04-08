Spring Fever? Spring Dresses!

What do we love most about spring fashion? The endless amount of bold colors and flirty styles to choose from, obviously. What about what we love the least? The endless amount of bold colors and flirty styles to choose from.

As we bid ado to our winter garb, there’s no shortage of fresher, shorter options for the warmer months to come, so we won’t blame you if the sheer number of new wardrobe potentials has you on the verge of a spring shopping meltdown.

While replenishing your spring wardrobe can seem like a daunting task (because how many shades of yellow can there possibly be? Answer: a lot. There’s a lot.) fear not, because we’ve done the hard work for you. By teaming up with our friends at dressbarn, we’ve recruited the expertise of InStyle’s Style Ambassador Tai Beauchamp to a round up the key pieces you must get your hands on this spring, no matter where the season takes you.