Spring Fever? Spring Dresses!

Gwendolyn Rahn
Apr 08, 2015 @ 8:00 am

What do we love most about spring fashion? The endless amount of bold colors and flirty styles to choose from, obviously. What about what we love the least? The endless amount of bold colors and flirty styles to choose from.

As we bid ado to our winter garb, there’s no shortage of fresher, shorter options for the warmer months to come, so we won’t blame you if the sheer number of new wardrobe potentials has you on the verge of a spring shopping meltdown.

While replenishing your spring wardrobe can seem like a daunting task (because how many shades of yellow can there possibly be? Answer: a lot. There’s a lot.) fear not, because we’ve done the hard work for you. By teaming up with our friends at dressbarn, we’ve recruited the expertise of InStyle’s Style Ambassador Tai Beauchamp to a round up the key pieces you must get your hands on this spring, no matter where the season takes you.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] In just 60 seconds, I'm going to show you three new looks to get you through this week in style with stretch marks. Kick your Monday blues to the curb with this classically colored [UNKNOWN] dress. Pair it with an elongated vest for a chic office appropriate ensemble [MUSIC] Now, lose the jacket, add a sexy pump, a great clutch, and your look is ready for cocktail hour. Combine your sexy and your sweet sides with an A-line neoprene dress and your highest heels for a slimming and head-turning look. Keep the look flirty by adding a bold lip and high ponytail to show off your gorgeous neckline. Add a jacket to your shoulders and now you're ready to kick any date night into high gear. Summer is all about weekend jet setting, and this nasty halter dress, it's perfect. The flowing style flatters every figure, and when paired with statement jewelry and a sandal, it gives the whole elegance. Style your tresses in a loose wave. Add a great pair of sunglasses, a coral lip for an effortless summer look. And that's it. Three stunning style in just 60 seconds to add a little wow to your work week. [MUSIC]

