Spend a Day with Chris Pratt on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Set Through New Omaze Contest

Chris Pratt wants you—yes, you—to spend a day with the man behind Star-Lord on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 via a new contest. And he’s even promising to let the winner punch him in the face, even though he can’t make any promises.

Pratt announced the Guardians contest as part of a charity fundraising effort with Omaze in a new video on the set of the upcoming James Gunn-directed sequel. Pratt takes viewers on a tour of the area, making every kind of promise imaginable about what will await the contest winner once they arrive on set (their own iconic Guardians outfit, the chance to jump a forklift on the studio lot, and his Peter Quill chair. (But again, he can’t actually make any promises.)

Pratt’s studio tour is also filled with plenty of tidbits about the star, too, as we learn he demands to be called Star-Lord even when not filming, and he has no idea what a spoiler is, as Gunn has to step in before he reveals who Star-Lord’s father is.

Watch the video above to hear more from Pratt about the set, the contest, and just how much he’s willing to let someone sock him right in the face.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit, ew.com.