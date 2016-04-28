Southside with You Trailer: Barack and Michelle Obama Go on Their First Date

The Sundance indie Southside with You is your classic boy-meets-girl romance, chronicling one couple’s first date from start to finish. The only catch? That couple later went on to become the U.S. commander-in-chief and the First Lady.

Writer-director Richard Tanne took Barack and Michelle Obama’s rom-com meet-cute and dramatized it for Southside with You, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, John Legend, who executive produced the film, has shared the first trailer, which gives us a fictionalized look at the Obamas’ first-ever date.

Parker Sawyers stars as the future president, who takes a summer job at a Chicago law firm in 1989. There, he meets his boss, a young attorney named Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter), and after some persistent pleading from Barack, she agrees to spend the day with him.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. on Iron Man 4 Possibility: "I Could Probably Do One More"

Southside with You hits theaters on Aug. 19. Watch the trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.