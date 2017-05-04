Sophie Turner Shares Her Summer Style Tips—Because Winter Is Not Coming

Winter is (finally) coming on Season 7 of Game of Thrones, but outside of Westeros, we’re nearing the warm summer months. So for InStyle’s June issue, we asked Sophie Turner to share her summer style tips—for both her and Sansa Stark.

In the video at top, Turner answers our burning questions about her warm-weather wardrobe, her beauty routine, and even date night with boyfriend Joe Jonas. “Corsets and long skirts always get the boys hot under the collar, I think. Yeah, show a bit of ankle sometimes,” she jokes.

Alexander McQueen jacquard cotton poplin dress, leather corset belt, and pyrite earring with attached cuff. Photographed by David Schulze.

While we like to think that Turner shares the same ferocity and quick wit as her character, that’s about all they have in common. While the actress herself loves a “good John Lennon” pair of sunglasses, her Game of Thrones counterpart, doesn’t even get the opportunity to don a cool pair of shades. “In Winterfell there’s no sun. There’s no brightness, no happiness, no sunglasses. It doesn’t really go with the aesthetic either,” she says.

Watch the hilarious video at top. For more from Sophie Turner, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on May 12.