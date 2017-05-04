Sophie Turner Shares Her Summer Style Tips—Because Winter Is Not Coming

Olivia Bahou
May 04, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Winter is (finally) coming on Season 7 of Game of Thrones, but outside of Westeros, we’re nearing the warm summer months. So for InStyle’s June issue, we asked Sophie Turner to share her summer style tips—for both her and Sansa Stark.

In the video at top, Turner answers our burning questions about her warm-weather wardrobe, her beauty routine, and even date night with boyfriend Joe Jonas. “Corsets and long skirts always get the boys hot under the collar, I think. Yeah, show a bit of ankle sometimes,” she jokes.

Alexander McQueen jacquard cotton poplin dress, leather corset belt, and pyrite earring with attached cuff. Photographed by David Schulze.

While we like to think that Turner shares the same ferocity and quick wit as her character, that’s about all they have in common. While the actress herself loves a “good John Lennon” pair of sunglasses, her Game of Thrones counterpart, doesn’t even get the opportunity to don a cool pair of shades. “In Winterfell there’s no sun. There’s no brightness, no happiness, no sunglasses. It doesn’t really go with the aesthetic either,” she says.

Watch the hilarious video at top. For more from Sophie Turner, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on May 12.

My go to date night look, corsets and long skirts always gets the boys hot under the collar, I think. Yeah. Show a bit of my ankles sometimes. [LAUGH] Hi InStyle I'm Sophie Turner and Winter is not coming. Here are Sansa and my summer style tips. My summer fashion staple. Well, as Sophie I always think in the summer you have to have a good pair of sneakers because you're always running around, like Skateboarding, rollerblading, whatever. Cloaks because you're never in the sun. I safely love a good John Lennon [MUSIC] There's no brightness, there's no happiness, there's no sunglasses. Doesn't really go with the aesthetic either. [MUSIC] My favorite summer makeup look would have to be Sansa, the no make up make up. Generally, unplucked eyebrows and chapped lips because it's very cold and dry. Then, Sophie. Bold lip and not very much make up. Sofia, most important step is just like, moisturizer. Always moisturizing my face and I think Melisandre The, to do with a bit, about two in I think when she takes that neck, she will, she's a bit more attractive, maybe a bit vocal. A salsa, just people, you and I, put this on, [LAUGH]. And then you won't have to, the Grammy. [MUSIC] Sophie lip balm, all the time. Because my lips get so chapped in the sun. Sansa doesn't have a handbag. Sansa, her only accessory is her brain. [LAUGH]

