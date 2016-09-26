How to Get Legs Like Sofía Vergara's

Many celebs and fitness enthusiast are fans of the Megaformer, the spring-based resistance trainer that sculpts the bodies of many of Hollywood’s finest figures. It turns out Sofía Vergara relies on the machine for regular workouts, so I turned to its founder Sebastian Lagree to get the scoop on moves we can do at home (even if you don’t have a Megaformer of your own) to get legs like hers.
In the video above, Lagree takes me through a move similar to one that Vergara does on the Megaformer to tone her gams (it begins with a basic lunge—however it's anything but basic, trust me.)
Perform this move for 60 seconds, several times a week to achieve the best results (and to ultimately strengthen and tone the body, not bulk it—Lagree’s signature method). “We are maximizing the intensity on the muscles, but we are minimizing the impact on the joints,” says Lagree. Sounds good to us!