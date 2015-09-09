Sofia Vergara on Planning Her Wedding

InStyle Staff
Sep 09, 2015 @ 12:29 pm

Sofia Vergara talks about how she and Joe Manganiello are planning their wedding.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I am planning a wedding for this fall also, and what I want everybody, of course, to have a great time. To not to feel like they're have to be very sappy or very moving from place to place. It's gonna be very simple for everybody, and it's gonna be hopefully a lot of good food and good music. The decisions for the wedding are mostly mine, but Joe loves also to be part of everything. He's very romantic, so, he lets me peak, and he lets me choose, but he likes to watch what I'm doing. [MUSIC]

