Sofia Vergara on Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks

Sofia Vergara talks about three of her most memorable red carpet outfits.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] This has been one of my favorite looks of the red carpet, it was last year at the Emmy's. I love white, this one of my favorite colors. I think that looks good on me and we wanted to make it a little bit more exciting, so we did like a red [UNKNOWN]. This is a look that is very special to me, because it's a necklace that Lorraine Schwartz custom made for me. The dress was Zac Posen, it was black. So Lorraine said, I'm gonna go crazy, and I'm gonna design this necklace that is gonna be amazing, and it's gonna pop. From that all-black outfit. This is not a red-carpet look, but it was a lot of fun. It was a red Herve Leger dress that I wore for New Year's Eve. I think red is always fantastic for New Year's. I think you should always start the year with a bright color. [MUSIC]

