Sofía Vergara's Wedding Reception Went Until Six in the Morning

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello sure know how to have fun. The good-looking duo tied the knot less than two weeks ago in Florida, and it was a party to remember. The Modern Family actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show post-honeymoon to talk about her wedding and reception, but not before getting in some good-natured ribbing.

Host Ellen DeGeneres began the interview by apologizing for not making it to the epic affair. "I'm sorry I couldn't make the wedding, I appreciate—" she said, before being cut off by Vergara. "You're not really sorry," she joked, asking why DeGeneres didn't make more of an effort to attend the wedding.

"It was my family and closest friends," the newlywed said of her 400-person guest list. She divulged that her son, Manolo, walked her down the aisle, before adding that her wedding planner made her dream wedding a reality and she was beyond happy with the results. But it appears that although the ceremony itself was gorgeous (just look at all of Vergara's Instagram snaps to prove it), the real fun didn't happen until the reception.

The new Mrs. Manganiello revealed that the reception went well into the early hours of the morning. "We had like a party, and then we had an after-party," she said, where everyone including her Modern Family co-stars partied until 6 a.m. "They were there, they were tipsy," Vergara said. "We had a great time. A lot of food, a lot of flowers, a lot of nice people. You missed a very good party."

Watch the hilarious interview in its entirety above.