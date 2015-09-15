Sofía Vergara Thinks Fiancé Joe Manganiello is "Too Handsome"

Of all the problems that can come up in a relationship, being too attractive seems like it should be pretty low on the list. But apparently it’s a serious issue for Sofía Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday and told the host that when she first met the Magic Mike star, she told him that he was "too handsome."

“At that point I had just broke up with my ex,” she elaborated. “So I didn’t want to go into a relationship with somebody that I thought would be too much work, because it was like, girls throwing themselves at him. And so I’m like, ‘No, please, I want somebody normal.’”

RELATED: Go Behind the Scenes of Sofía Vergara's October InStyle Cover

When Kimmel asked if she was serious about women being all over Manganiello, she said, “Yeah, girls don’t care. I mean, have you seen him? I understand them, I don’t judge them.” She admitted that men throw themselves at her just as much, only not when Manganiello is around. “He’s 6-foot-5,” she exclaimed.

RELATED: See Sofia Vergara Transformed into Married with Children's Peggy Bundy

Vergara also spilled some details on their wedding. There will be 400 guests—200 for each, although Manganiello had to give her some of his spots. “My 200 is family,” she said. “So I couldn’t invite many of my friends.” She did confirm that the entire Modern Family cast will be in attendance though. Click the video above to see her show off her engagement rock!

PHOTOS: Sofía Vergara's Changing Looks