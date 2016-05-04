Snoop Dogg Channels Bob Marley on This Week’s Lip Sync Battle

Olivia Bahou
May 04, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

This week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle is a total throwback—to Bob Marley’s reggae heyday, yes, but also to a time when Snoop Dogg became Snoop Lion, releasing a reggae album under the new moniker back in 2013. The rapper donned a rainbow hat and dreadlocks to transform into his old persona on this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, performing Bob Marley & The Wailers’ hit, “Could You Be Loved.”

In a sneak peek of the performance, Snoop is a convincing reggae master, boogying and mouthing along to the 1980 hit. The rapper goes head-to-head with L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul in this week’s episode of the popular show.

Watch the clip above and watch the full performances live on Spike Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.

